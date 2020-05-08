Left Menu
ICMR to conduct study in about 75 districts to check for community transmission in India

Updated: 08-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is all set to start a study in about 75 districts of the country that have the maximum number of COVID-19 cases to check whether community transmission in India has started.

This study was planned to be conducted through rapid antibody test kits. However, it was postponed when these kits showed variations in results. Now, it has been planned to conduct this study through ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) test kits. According to a senior scientist at ICMR, "Residents from red, green and orange zones would randomly be tested for COVID-19 to see whether they have developed antibodies against the disease or not."

Another scientist from ICMR, requesting anonymity, told ANI: "We had planned to conduct a study through rapid antibody test. Since these rapid test kits failed, we postponed our plan. Now, we are likely to use the ELISA kit to do the study. This will let us know whether the individual has developed antibodies against the virus." He further said that by next week ICMR will be able to give full details of this particular study.

"The ELISA test kit is similar to the rapid antibody test kit as it detects antibodies in the blood to find out if an individual was infected with COVID-19 infection or not. But these kits are still to get ICMR's validation," he added. (ANI)

