Central team in Pune to take stock of COVID-19 situation

A central health department team arrived in Pune city of Maharashtra on Friday to assess the coronavirus situation in the district, where the number of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 2,400-mark so far. Additional deputy director-general Dr Sudhir Gupta of the central general health department is leading the team, a statement issued by the district administration said.

The team held a meeting with Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, it said. "During the meeting, the central team took a review of the COVID-19 containment measures in Pune and called for giving thrust to contact tracing, health survey in containment zones and quarantine measures," the statement said.

The team will talk to officials from the state and district health department and civic commissioners from Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, it added. The coronavirus positive cases in Pune district reached 2,461 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the infection so far is 134, officials had said.

The number of such patients in Pune city till Thursday night was 2,155, they said..