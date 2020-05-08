Left Menu
Some White House staff to wear masks after valet tests positive -Trump

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:36 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing face masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trump, asked whether those who serve him food would now cover their faces, told Fox News in an interview that such White House staff would now be covering their faces. "They've already started," he said on the network's "Fox and Friends" morning program.

The White House on Thursday said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the virus and were feeling well after the staffer - a U.S. military service member who works at the White House as a valet - came down with the virus. It also said the two leaders would now be tested daily, versus weekly. Trump has said he would not wear a mask and has not publicly worn a mask to any of his events so far amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but told reporters this week that he tried some on behind the scenes during his visit to a Honeywell face mask factory in Arizona.

He is scheduled to attend a public event at the World War Two memorial later on Friday before meeting with Republican members of Congress at the White House, according to the White House. The Republican president also told Fox News that he has not yet been tested for antibodies to the novel coronavirus but probably would be soon. Such a test could confirm previous exposure to the virus.

