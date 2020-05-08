Left Menu
Member of U.S. Vice President's staff tests positive for coronavirus -NBC reporter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:15 IST
A member U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which caused Pence's Friday flight to Iowa to be delayed and some fellow passengers on Air Force Two to disembark, according to a White House official.

Pence's flight was delayed more than an hour on Friday morning and according to press pool reports passengers who were Pence staff members appeared to disembark prior to departure.

