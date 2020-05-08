Left Menu
3 more doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital test COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:27 IST
Three more doctors at the civic body-run Hindu Rao Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday. With this, the total number of people from this hospital who have tested positive for the respiratory infection has gone up to 10.

Earlier, seven staff of the hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), had tested positive over a period of time. They included included four doctors, two nurses and another staffer. With three more cases, including a gynaecologist, the total number of hospital staff who have tested positive, now stands at 10, officials said.

They also said that 73 more test reports have arrived and all are negative. All contact tracing is done and they have been sent on quarantine. Necessary sanitisation has also been undertaken. Also, on the basis of negative reports received earlier, period of home quarantine of 46 personnel has finished and they have been asked to report back on duty, officials said.

