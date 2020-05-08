EU governments allowed to take stakes in virus-hit firms

EU governments allowed to take stakes in virus-hit firmsReuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:11 IST
The European Commission on Friday adopted rules allowing EU governments to help virus-hit companies by acquiring stakes in the firms, which will be subjected to a ban on dividends, share buybacks, bonuses and acquisitions.
An EU executive also said EU countries could grant subordinated loans on favourable terms to companies affected by COVID-19.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- EU