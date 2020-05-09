Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombian capital to lift gendered shopping rules

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 00:00 IST
Colombian capital to lift gendered shopping rules

Colombia's capital, Bogota, will lift rules that required men and women to shop on different days during the country's coronavirus quarantine, the city's mayor said on Friday. The measure, similar to others put in place around Latin America, has been criticized by LGBT groups and transgender people who say the restrictions have exposed them to discrimination and violence from people questioning their right to be out.

The rule, in place for nearly a month, will end on Monday, Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said during a virtual press conference. Lopez said the restriction will be lifted because a gradual return to work for construction and manufacturing sectors will make it difficult for police to enforce gender rules. Everyone will be required to use face masks when outside, Lopez said, and residents in certain neighborhoods in the working-class south of the city with high case numbers will have to stay inside between Saturday and May 23.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday signaled a possible downward revision of global economic forecasts, and warned the United States and China against rekindling a trade war that could weaken a recovery from the coronaviru...

NiP, Liquid, VP.Prodigy advance in Pushka League playoffs

Ninjas in Pyjamas, VP.Prodigy and Team Liquid swept their playoff openers Friday to reach the Pushka League semifinals. NiP defeated Commonwealth of Independent States group winner HellRaisers in 30 minutes and 52 minutes and will face VP.P...

Venezuela orders arrest of 3 in US for role in failed plot

Venezuelas chief prosecutor ordered the arrest Friday of a former Green Beret and two opposition figures living in the United States for their purported role in a botched operation aimed at removing Nicols Maduro from power. Tarek William S...

Harpy Eagle hatches in Brazil refuge, bringing hope for species

A fluffy Harpy Eagle recently born at Brazils Bela Vista Biological Refuge is keeping the centers caretakers busy as they seek to preserve this near-threatened species. The white eagle, hatched on April 26, weighs just 158 grams 5.6 oz but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020