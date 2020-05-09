Left Menu
5 hospitals selected to conduct WHO's Solidarity COVID-19 clinical trial

At least five hospitals across the country have been selected to conduct the randomised controlled clinical trials under the umbrella of World Health Organization (WHO) Solidarity trial to find an effective COVID-19 treatment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 02:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least five hospitals across the country have been selected to conduct the randomised controlled clinical trials under the umbrella of World Health Organization (WHO) Solidarity trial to find an effective COVID-19 treatment. For this, hospitals have to get the approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). However, four hospitals have already got the approval and begun the trial, stated government official.

Medical institutes like BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, AIIMS in Jodhpur and Apollo Hospital in Chennai will perform clinical trials on four treatment protocols of COVID-19 which includes--1) Remdesivir, 2) combination of Lopinavir and Ritonavir, 3) Hydroxychloroquine and Lopinavir and 4) Ritonavir with Interferon beta-1a. Dr Sheela Godbole, National Coordinator of the WHO-India Solidarity Trial and Head of the Division of Epidemiology, ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute said: "We want at least 1,500 patients in total to be enrolled for all clinical sites. We have started to register the patients. In other countries also, patients are getting enrolled for this trial to get maximum evidence for in COVID-19 patients."

She stated that the trial would be discounted if any patient will show an adverse effect of the drug. (ANI)

