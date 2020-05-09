Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York governor says 5-year old died from rare COVID-related complications

Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-05-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 02:36 IST
New York governor says 5-year old died from rare COVID-related complications

A 5-year old boy has died in New York from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, highlighting a potential new risk for children in the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. Cuomo told a daily briefing that the boy died in New York City on Thursday and that health officials were looking at other deaths involving children under similar circumstances to see if there is a link to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

"There has been at least one fatality because of this and there may be others that are now under investigation," Cuomo said. "This is every parents' nightmare, right, that your child may actually be affected by this virus." Cases of rare, life-threatening inflammatory illnesses in children associated with exposure to COVID-19 were first reported in Britain, Italy and Spain, but doctors in the United States are starting to report clusters of kids with the disorder, which can attack multiple organs, impair heart function and weaken heart arteries.

Dr. Sean O'Leary, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Children's Hospital Colorado who serves on the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on infectious disease, said he believes the New York case is the first reported death from this syndrome in the United States. The syndrome shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which is associated with fever, skin rashes, swelling of glands, and in severe cases, inflammation of arteries of the heart. Scientists are still trying to determine whether the syndrome is linked with the new coronavirus because not all children with it have tested positive for the virus.

Cuomo said New York's health department, which on Wednesday issued an advisory to healthcare providers about the so-called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, were reviewing 73 cases with children showing similar symptoms across the state. "While rare, we are seeing some cases where children affected with the COVID virus can become ill with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease or toxic shock-like syndrome that literally causes inflammation in their blood vessels," the governor said.

This emerging syndrome, which may occur days to weeks after a COVID-19 illness, reflects the surprising ways that this entirely new coronavirus infects and sickens its human hosts. In Westchester County, a suburb of Manhattan, officials said on Friday that they were reviewing the recent death of another child that was possibly related to the syndrome and COVID-19 at the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla, New York.

"In these early stages, we cannot say with certainty whether this was specifically related to COVID-19, and not to underlying medical issues," the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, which counts the hospital in its network, said in a statement. If the syndrome grows in prevalence it would shake a prior assumption that children, by and large, did not have to worry about COVID-19, Cuomo said.

"This would be really painful news and would open up an entirely different chapter," he said. "I can't tell you how many people I spoke to who took peace and solace in the fact that children were not getting infected." In neighboring New Jersey, a child was among the 162 COVID-19 fatalities reported on Friday by state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. Speaking at a briefing, Persichilli declined to provide any details about the child to protect the privacy of the family other than to say that the child had "an underlying medical condition."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemens Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthis health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthis control to two, ...

California first state to promise mail-in ballots to all 2020 voters

California on Friday became the first state to commit to sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters for the November election as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to safeguard voter access and public safety. Governor Gavin Newsom s...

Turkey and Italy say shells hit near their Libyan embassies

Shells landed near the Turkish and Italian embassies in central Tripoli late on Thursday, an apparent expansion of bombardment by eastern Libyan forces of a central district of the Libyan capital that drew European Union condemnation.The ea...

Saints release Pro Bowl G Warford

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they released three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford. The move comes after the club drafted Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the NFL draft last month. Primarily a center at Michigan, Ruiz ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020