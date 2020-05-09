Left Menu
Noida man who died of cardiorespiratory arrest tested positive for COVID-19

A patient who passed away due to cardiorespiratory arrest on Friday had tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:29 IST
Noida man who died of cardiorespiratory arrest tested positive for COVID-19
Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj. Image Credit: ANI

A patient who passed away due to cardiorespiratory arrest on Friday had tested positive for COVID-19. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj today said, "A patient who passed away of cardiorespiratory arrest yesterday had tested positive for COVID-19 subsequently. The deceased was a resident of Noida, Sector 66."

As many as 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the district to 214. "12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district today, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 214," District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar had said.

Earlier on Friday, another COVID-19 patient had died due to comorbidity in Nodia. "We have received information from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) that a COVID-19 positive patient has died due to comorbidity. He used to travel to Delhi from here for work. We are tracing his contact history," Gautam Buddh Nagar DM had said. (ANI)

