Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital to resume OPD service from Monday

The city's Sir Gangaram Hospital will resume the Out Patient Department (OPD) service from Monday amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The OPD service, which was closed following the government's directives to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 since the lockdown was announced, will operate from 10 am to 4 pm.

"We are opening our OPD from Monday. Patients have been consulting doctors through teleconsultation. However, there are patients, who need physical consultation," said Dr DS Rana, chairman, Sir Gangaram Hospital. "We have to keep in mind everybody's need. Moreover, now the scenario is such that we have to learn to live with the virus," added Dr Rana, while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

From Tuesday onwards every OPD will start functioning and the hospital will also continue with its teleconsultation and telemedicine operations, he said. When asked about the challenges that the hospital is likely to face due to COVID-19, Dr Rana said: "Once we open the OPD, only then we will get to know what are the shortcomings and how we can prepare ourselves in a much better way."

Patients can take primary appointments like before and they can also opt for online or telephonic appointment mode. The hospital authorities have ensured proper sanitisation and PPE kits for doctors and health workers as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Commenting on the restriction imposed on public transport, he said: "We will also see how people are responding in the first one week after the OPD service resumes." "We have prepared new guidelines. It, however, goes without saying that it is definitely going to be challenging but we are hopeful that things will be fine," added Dr Rana.

Sir Gangaram Hospital has also focused on proper sitting arrangements in view of social distancing and air conditioning to combat COVID-19. (ANI)