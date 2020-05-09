Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL81 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 60k; Fresh outbreaks abroad raise concerns over lockdown easing New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 60,000 on Saturday and the death toll neared the 2,000 mark after more people tested positive for the deadly virus infection across states, while worries mounted globally about re-emergence of the outbreak after reopening of locked down economies

DEL79 VIRUS-VARDHAN-LD NORTHEAST Testing capacity for COVID-19 scaled up to 95,000 per day; Eight NE states reported 194 cases: Vardhan New Delhi: The testing capacity for COVID-19 has been scaled up to around 95,000 tests per day and a total of 15,25,631 tests have been conducted so far across 332 government and 121 private laboratories, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. MDS25 AP-LD GAS LEAK Mourning AP villagers place bodies of victims in front of LG plant, seek its closure Visakhapatnam