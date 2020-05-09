Man discharged after being on ventilator for 38 days due to COVID-19

Left Menu
A 52-year-old male, who tested positive for COVID-19 and kept on the ventilator for 38 days, has been discharged from the hospital.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-05-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 23:31 IST
As of now, West Bengal has a total of 1,678 positive coronavirus cases of which 364 patients have been cured or discharged while 160 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

A 52-year-old male, who tested positive for COVID-19 and kept on the ventilator for 38 days, has been discharged from the hospital. "A 52-year-old male patient, a resident of Tollygunge, was discharged from Dhakuria on May 8 after two of his subsequent tests came negative for COVID-19 on April 17 and 18," said one of the officials at AMRI Hospital.

The official added that the patient has created a kind of record in India by being the first patient of COVID-19 to have defeated the virus despite being on a ventilator for 38 days. "He was admitted on March 29 and was put on a ventilator since the early morning of 30.3.2020. He came in with a high fever and breathing distress."

From May 2, he was on the partial ventilator, for less than 12 hours a day. "Looking at his improved condition, doctors downgraded him to HDU from May 5 and since then, he had not needed any ventilator support," the official said further.

As of now, West Bengal has a total of 1,678 positive coronavirus cases of which 364 patients have been cured or discharged while 160 patients have lost their lives due to the virus, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

