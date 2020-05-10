Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Blow for Bundesliga plans as Dynamo Dresden squad put in quarantine

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 01:43 IST
Soccer-Blow for Bundesliga plans as Dynamo Dresden squad put in quarantine
The Bundesliga 2 club announced on their website that tests taken on Friday had revealed two new positive cases and local health authorities had ordered the team into quarantine. Image Credit: Wallpaperflare

Germany's plans to restart competitive soccer on May 16 suffered an early setback after the entire team of second-tier Dynamo Dresden were placed in a two-week quarantine following two positive coronavirus tests.

The Bundesliga 2 club announced on their website that tests taken on Friday had revealed two new positive cases and local health authorities had ordered the team into quarantine. "After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden... decided on Saturday that the entire second-division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home," the club said.

"Due to the quarantine measures, (the club) will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on matchday 26 as planned," the club added. Dresden was scheduled to play Hannover 96 next Sunday in their first game back following the stoppage that was caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures," said Dynamo sports manager Ralf Minge. "We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL (German Football League) to coordinate all further steps. The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in the game in the next 14 days."

The Bundesliga announced this week that it would restart on May 16 after being given the green light by the government. The league has drawn up a detailed set of regulations and guidelines for training and matches in order to reduce to the minimum possible the risk of transmitting the virus, including stringent testing.

However, the question of how to respond to positive tests is out of the hands of the league as German law states any response to cases is a matter for the local health authority. The league has been on hold since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak which has brought football to a standstill around the world and Germany's progress is being closely watched by other leagues.

On Monday, the DFL said it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at its 36 first and second division clubs.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

China 'shocked' by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus action -diplomat 

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and it was shocking and regretful that Washington changed its mind on Friday, a Chinese diplomat ...

Prepare Comprehensive Agriculture Policy to make agriculture sector profitable: Telangana CM to officials

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to prepare a Comprehensive Agriculture Policy for the state with an aim to make the agriculture sector profitable. During the video conference, the CM said, A Compre...

Fire hits Moscow hospital housing virus victims

A fire at a Moscow hospital treating people infected by the new coronavirus killed one patient and forced the evacuation of about 200 othersNews reports said the fire at the facility in the northern part of the city has been extinguished. N...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Australia backs BPs study to produce hydrogen from wind, solarBP Plc has won Australian government backing for a feasibility study into producing hydrogen using wind and solar power to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020