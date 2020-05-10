Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three key U.S. coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure -reports

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 06:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 06:52 IST
Three key U.S. coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure -reports

Three key U.S. officials guiding the coronavirus response were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman and media reports. Anthony Fauci, a high profile member of the White House coronavirus response team, is beginning a "modified quarantine" according to a report on CNN. Fauci, who is 79 years old, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield "will be teleworking for the next two weeks" after a "low-risk exposure" on Wednesday to a person at the White House who has the disease, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman. Redfield is 68 years old. U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who is 60, is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.

Hahn immediately took a diagnostic test for the coronavirus and the results were negative, FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said in an emailed statement. "As Dr. Hahn wrote in a note to staff today, he recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC guidelines, he is now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks," the FDA spokesman said.

Politico reported Hahn had come into contact with Katie Miller, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary. Miller, the wife of one of President Donald Trump's senior advisers, tested positive on Friday, raising alarm about the virus' potential spread within the White House's innermost circle.

The diagnosis of Miller, who is married to White House immigration adviser and speech writer Stephen Miller, was revealed by Trump in a meeting with Republican lawmakers on Friday. A valet for Vice President Mike Pence has also tested positive. The White House declined to comment on any possible Fauci quarantine.

A representative for NIAID did not respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

MP road mishap: Among 11 injured, 2 people referred to Jabalpur, 2 critical, others stable

Of the 11 people who got injured when the truck they were travelling in got overturned in Narsinghpur, two people referred to Jabalpur as one of them had head injury and the other had mandible fracture, said Dr Anita Agrawal, Civil Surgeon....

China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, high-risk area resurfaces

Chinas National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28 and up from only one case a day earlier, according to data published on Sunday. Of the new cases, two were imported in...

Tesla sues California county in virus factory closure fight, threatens to leave

Tesla Inc sued local authorities in California on Saturday as the electric carmaker pushed to re-open its factory there and Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened to move Teslas headquarters and future programs from the state to Texas or Neva...

Indore confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

As many as 78 more people test coronavirus positive on Saturday, said Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Health Officer. With 78 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in Indore has mounted to 1,858, said Dr Jadia.He further said that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020