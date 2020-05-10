Left Menu
Yenepoya hospital 1st in DK dist to get nod for COVID-19 tests

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-05-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 11:26 IST
The Yenepoya medical college hospital at Deralakatte here has become the first private hospital in Dakshina Kannada district to get coronavirus (COVID-19) testing approval. The laboratory at the hospital has received the nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct tests for COVID-19, a release here said.

Dakshina Kannada will now have two centres for coronavirus tests, the first one being the district Wenlock hospital, the designated hospital for Covid-19. ICMR has approved 33 testing centres in the state of which 21 are government hospitals and 12 are private hospitals.

