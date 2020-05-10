No COVID-19 case in 10 States/UTs in last 24 hours: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that no case of COVID-19 has been reported from 10 States or Union Territories in the last 24 hours. After inspecting arrangements at a COVID care centre in the national capital in Mandoli area, he said: "No case of coronavirus has been reported from 10 States/UTs in the last 24 hours. The Central government has sent 72 lakh N95 masks and 36 lakh personal protective equipment kits to the States so far."

The Union Health Minister said that four States/Union Territories never reported any case of COVID-19. As per Dr Vardhan, there are 4,362 COVID-19 care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept.

India has 62,939 COVID-19 positive cases so far, of which 19,358 have cured and discharged and 2,109 have succumbed to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin. (ANI)