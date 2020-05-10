Left Menu
7,740 dedicated COVID-19 health facilities in 483 districts identified: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:31 IST
A total of 7,740 dedicated COVID-19 facilities in 483 districts have been identified, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, asserting that adequate health infrastructure is in place to fight the pandemic. The public health facilities dedicated to COVID-19 management are categorized into three categories -- Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), and Dedicated COVID Care Centre (DCCC).

As on Sunday, 7,740 facilities in 483 districts have been identified in all States/Union Territories that include hospitals and facilities of the State/UT governments as well as the central government, a health ministry statement said. There are 6,56,769 isolation beds, 3,05,567 beds for confirmed cases, 3,51,204 for suspected cases, 99,492 oxygen-supported beds, 1,696 facilities with oxygen manifold and 34,076 ICU beds, it said. All the States/UTs have been requested by the central government to notify and upload the assigned three types of COVID dedicated facilities on their websites for public information and 32 States/UTs have already uploaded the information while the rest are in the process of doing it. In view of the need for further increasing the testing capacity for COVID-19 at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the procurement of a high-throughput machine as per the recommendations of an Empowered Group was approved. The Cobas 6800 testing machine has been successfully installed at NCDC here, the statement said.

NCDC is providing support for testing of samples from Delhi, NCR, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and various other states, as per need. Presently the testing capacity at NCDC is about 300-350 tests per day and with Cobas 6800, which has a capacity to test around 1,200 samples in 24 hours, the capacity at NCDC will be significantly enhanced. So far, a total of 19,357 people have been cured, including 1,511 patients who recovered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. This takes the total recovery rate to 30.76 percent.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday, registering an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry. The health ministry has also explained the basis of the classification of COVID-19 dedicated facilities into the three categories.

The Dedicated COVID Hospitals are hospitals that offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe. These hospitals shall have fully equipped ICUs, ventilators, and beds with assured oxygen support. These hospitals shall have separate areas for the suspect and confirmed cases. The Dedicated COVID Hospitals shall serve as referral centers for the Dedicated COVID Health Centres and the COVID Care Centres.

The Dedicated COVID Health Centres are hospitals that offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. The DCHCs shall have separate areas for the suspect and confirmed cases. These hospitals shall have beds with assured oxygen support and every DCHC is mapped to one or more Dedicated COVID Hospitals. The COVID Care Centres shall offer care only for cases that have been clinically assigned as mild or very mild cases or COVID suspect cases.

These are makeshift facilities that may be set up by the States/UTs in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges, etc., both public and private. These facilities shall have separate areas for suspected and confirmed cases. Every DCCC is mapped to one or more DCHC and at least one DCH for referral purposes, the ministry said.

