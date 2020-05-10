Left Menu
COVID-19 patient dies in Patna, Bihar toll 6

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, taking the total number of persons who died after being diagnosed with coronavirus infection to six, a top health official said. The man was a resident of Belchi area in Barh in Patna district, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said.

He was in quarantine after returning from Delhi, Kumar said. "It was a case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (end-stage lunge disease), died of cardiorespiratory arrest," Kumar said in a tweet.

Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran, and Sitamarhi have reported one death each.

