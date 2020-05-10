Left Menu
25 fresh cases in J-K, COVID-19 tally climbs to 861

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:36 IST
25 fresh cases in J-K, COVID-19 tally climbs to 861
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 861 in the union territory in Jammu and Kashmir reached 861, officials said. The fresh cases include a nurse and three contacts of a doctor who had earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus, the officials said.

While 23 new cases are from the Kashmir Valley, two are from Jammu region, they said. The officials said the number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 861.

"Of the total number of cases, 790 are in Kashmir, while 71 are in the Jammu region," they added. Among the fresh cases are a nursing staff at Super Speciality Hospital Shireen Bagh here and three contacts of a COVID-19 positive doctor of the same hospital, said Dr Salim Khan, Nodal Officer, COVID-19 at Government Medical College Srinagar.

He said a person from Kupwara, who has travelled from Jammu by road but was intercepted by police and then sampled at TRC here, has also tested positive. An employee of Government Medical College here has also tested positive, Khan said.

The officials said while there were 469 active cases in the union territory -- 454 in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu -- 383 patients have recovered from the infection. The UT has witnessed nine coronavirus-related deaths.

