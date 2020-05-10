COVID-19 tally in Punjab rises to 1,823 with 61 new cases
The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,823 in Punjab, with 61 more people testing positive today.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:46 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,823 in Punjab, with 61 more people testing positive today. "The number of active cases and fatalities due to the infection stands at 1,626 and 31, respectively. 166 people have recovered from the disease in the state," Punjab Health Department said in a release.
A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- COVID
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
CM will decide about extension of lockdown: Punjab Health Minister
Six districts in Punjab have no active coronavirus cases
11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total count reaches 309
Punjab reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, tally 308
SBS Nagar loses 'corona- free' tag; 6 districts have no patient under treatment in Punjab PB VIRUS LD COVID FREE (Recasting intro; updating details) SBS Nagar loses 'corona'