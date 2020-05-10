Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five more die of virus in UP as infection tally rises to 3,467

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-05-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:54 IST
Five more die of virus in UP as infection tally rises to 3,467
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh reported five more coronavirus deaths on Sunday as 102 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,467. So far, 79 people have died of the infection in the state

A health department official on Sunday said three deaths were reported from Agra and two from Meerut, the worst-hit districts in terms of fatalities. Till now, Agra has reported the maximum 24 deaths followed by 13 in Meerut. Vikasendu Agarwal, Joint Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said in a statement that 102 fresh cases were reported across the state, taking the infection count to 3,467. He said so far 72 districts in the state have reported coronavirus cases. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 22 were reported from Meerut, 13 from Agra and nine from Ghaziabad. So far, 1,653 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after treatment while the count of the active cases in the state stands at 1,753. Earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the Medical Education Department has devised a ''mentor institute system'' through which doctors can seek guidance for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. "If doctors at the Meerut medical college face any difficulty, they can speak to experts at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences," he said. Similarly, doctors at the Kanpur medical college, which caters to patients from central UP, can consult experts at King George Medical University in Lucknow. Those at the Allahabad medical college can seek advice from the BHU team. He said in order to strengthen the fight against the virus, an electronic COVID care support (ECCS) network has been established. Through this system, medical advice will be provided to hospitals and doctors, he said. If doctors at any hospital do not know symptoms of coronavirus and lack knowledge for its treatment, they can contact the ECCS team for advice, he added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Britain won't quarantine travellers from France at this stage - Elysee

Britain wont impose quarantine to travellers coming from France at this stage, French President Emmanuel Macrons office said on Sunday, adding that any such measure would be reciprocal and only be imposed after mutual consultation.British P...

Latin America's second-biggest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

Avianca Holdings , Latin Americas No. 2 airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as a bond payment deadline loomed and after pleas for aid from Colombias government to weather the coronavirus crisis have so far been unsuccessful. If it fail...

Jamia sends stranded hostellers back to J-K in special bus

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday sent its students from Jammu and Kashmir back to their native places in a special bus arranged by it. Two university guards, who are former armymen, are also accompanying students on the bus, the varsity s...

Model Poonam Pandey booked for violating lockdown norms

Model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey was on Sunday booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronvirus-induced lockdown norms, an official said. An FIR was registered against Panedy and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police.She w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020