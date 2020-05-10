Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman tests COVID-19 positive after death in Maha's Wardha

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 10-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 23:03 IST
Woman tests COVID-19 positive after death in Maha's Wardha

A 35-year-old woman, who died in Wardha district of Maharashtra on Friday, tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday, officials said. The test results of the woman's swab samples, which were received on Sunday, confirmed that she was coronavirus positive, they said.

As Wardha district was a green zone with not a single case of coronavirus infection found so far, the woman's death has shocked the residents of Hiwara Tanda village in Arvi tahsil, where she was from. "The woman was initially admitted to a private hospital in Arvi on May 8 morning, after she suffered from asthma. She was later referred to sub-district hospital in Arvi. She was then in the process of being shifted to Vinoba Bhave rural hospital, Sawangi. However, she died before reaching the hospital," civil surgeon, P Madavi, said.

Her swab sample was taken at that hospital, Madavi added. "Her test reports received on Sunday confirmed that she was COVID-19 positive. This is the first coronavirus case in the district," the civil surgeon said.

Sub-divisional officer, Harish Dharmik, said, "The patient did not have history of foreign travel or travel outside the district. We are trying to find her and her family members' social contacts. We will quarantine all of them. They are being traced." After the woman tested positive, the administration has sealed seven villages located within three km area of Hiwara Tanda village, he said. "Villages like Jamkhuta, Rajni, Harashi, Belhara, Belhara Tanda, Thar, Pachod have been closed for traffic.

Restrictions have also been imposed in Wadhona, Bedhona, Chincholi (Dange) villages," Dharmik said. District collector Vivek Bhimanwar issued an order to close the shops selling non-essential items, other establishments and industries for two days starting Monday.

The administration had given some relaxation to open shops and other establishments from 7 am to 2 pm from May 5. Meanwhile, a 64-year-old patient from Washim district, who was admitted to Vinoba Bhave Rural Hospital two days ago for treatment of pneumonia, has also tested positive for coronavirus, another official said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Britain won't quarantine travellers from France at this stage - Elysee

Britain wont impose quarantine to travellers coming from France at this stage, French President Emmanuel Macrons office said on Sunday, adding that any such measure would be reciprocal and only be imposed after mutual consultation.British P...

Latin America's second-biggest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

Avianca Holdings , Latin Americas No. 2 airline, filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as a bond payment deadline loomed and after pleas for aid from Colombias government to weather the coronavirus crisis have so far been unsuccessful. If it fail...

Jamia sends stranded hostellers back to J-K in special bus

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday sent its students from Jammu and Kashmir back to their native places in a special bus arranged by it. Two university guards, who are former armymen, are also accompanying students on the bus, the varsity s...

Model Poonam Pandey booked for violating lockdown norms

Model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey was on Sunday booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronvirus-induced lockdown norms, an official said. An FIR was registered against Panedy and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police.She w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020