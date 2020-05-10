Woman tests COVID-19 positive after death in Maha's Wardha

A 35-year-old woman, who died in Wardha district of Maharashtra on Friday, tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday, officials said. The test results of the woman's swab samples, which were received on Sunday, confirmed that she was coronavirus positive, they said.

As Wardha district was a green zone with not a single case of coronavirus infection found so far, the woman's death has shocked the residents of Hiwara Tanda village in Arvi tahsil, where she was from. "The woman was initially admitted to a private hospital in Arvi on May 8 morning, after she suffered from asthma. She was later referred to sub-district hospital in Arvi. She was then in the process of being shifted to Vinoba Bhave rural hospital, Sawangi. However, she died before reaching the hospital," civil surgeon, P Madavi, said.

Her swab sample was taken at that hospital, Madavi added. "Her test reports received on Sunday confirmed that she was COVID-19 positive. This is the first coronavirus case in the district," the civil surgeon said.

Sub-divisional officer, Harish Dharmik, said, "The patient did not have history of foreign travel or travel outside the district. We are trying to find her and her family members' social contacts. We will quarantine all of them. They are being traced." After the woman tested positive, the administration has sealed seven villages located within three km area of Hiwara Tanda village, he said. "Villages like Jamkhuta, Rajni, Harashi, Belhara, Belhara Tanda, Thar, Pachod have been closed for traffic.

Restrictions have also been imposed in Wadhona, Bedhona, Chincholi (Dange) villages," Dharmik said. District collector Vivek Bhimanwar issued an order to close the shops selling non-essential items, other establishments and industries for two days starting Monday.

The administration had given some relaxation to open shops and other establishments from 7 am to 2 pm from May 5. Meanwhile, a 64-year-old patient from Washim district, who was admitted to Vinoba Bhave Rural Hospital two days ago for treatment of pneumonia, has also tested positive for coronavirus, another official said.