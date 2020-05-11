Left Menu
COVID-19 patient dies in Patna; Bihar reports 67 new cases

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-05-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 00:46 IST
A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, taking the total number of persons who died after being diagnosed with coronavirus infection to six, a top health official said. The state also reported 67 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike, raising the total to 696, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said.

The man, who died at the PMCH, was a resident of Belchi area in Barh in Patna district, Kumar said, adding he was in quarantine after returning from Delhi. He was admitted to the state-run hospital on May 8, the official said.

"It was a case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (end stage lung disease), died of cardio respiratory arrest," Kumar said in a tweet. Earlier, Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi have reported one death each.

Of the 67 fresh cases, 11 each were reported from Nalanda and Munger, nine each from Bhagalpur and Patna, eight from Kishanganj, four from East Champaran, three each from Muzaffarpur and Arwal, two each from Gaya and Nawada, and one each from Araria, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Samastipur and Khagaria. We are ascertaining their infection trail, Kumar said.

So far, 37 of the state's 38 districts have reported COVID-19 cases, leaving only Jamui. A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Rohtas district on May 7. The man, a resident of the Sasaram town, was admitted to the Narayan Medical College and Hospital with acute breathing trouble.

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient, who hailed from Sitamarhi district, breathed his last at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna on May 2. He was suffering from "terminal stage" lung cancer and died of cardiac arrest. A 54-year-old person from East Champaran who was also suffering from cancer in mouth and throat died at NMCH on May 1, while a 38-year-old person from Munger was the first COVID-19 patient in the state to die.

He died on March 21 at the AIIMS-Patna where he was admitted with renal failure and respiratory distress. Another COVID-19 patient from Vaishali, the second casualty in the state, also died at AIIMS-Patna.

There are 336 active cases in the state at present, while 354 people have recovered from the infection. Munger has accounted for the most number of cases at 104, while Buxar has reported 56 cases, Rohtas (59) and Patna (58), Siwan (33), Nalanda (39) and Kaimur (33). These are among those districts worst hit by the outbreak.

The number of samples tested so far at the seven facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga was 34,150..

