16 test positive for COVID-19: KGMU Lucknow

Out of the 755 samples tested on Sunday for COVID-19, results of 16 have come positive here, said King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Meanwhile, a 58-year-old doctor, the first patient to receive plasma therapy in Uttar Pradesh for COVID-19, has passed away.

The doctor and his wife were earlier admitted after they tested positive for COVID-19. As per KGMU administration, after plasma therapy, the doctor's lungs had improved, but he later developed urinary tract infection and was treated for that. Two reports of his samples came out as negative for COVID-19, it added.

So far, the state has reported 3,467 COVID-19 positive cases. (ANI)