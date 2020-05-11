Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure smooth movement of medical professionals: Centre to Chief Secretaries

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, on Monday, in a letter to Chief Secretaries, asked all states and Union territories to ensure smooth movement of all medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:53 IST
Ensure smooth movement of medical professionals: Centre to Chief Secretaries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, on Monday, in a letter to Chief Secretaries, asked all states and Union territories to ensure smooth movement of all medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances. "I would like to emphasise that all State/UT Governments should ensure that their field officials allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, para-medical, sanitation personnel and ambulances and ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professional and staff," said Bhalla in a letter.

"Such movement must also be facilitated inter-State, whenever required," he added. "As you are aware, the services of the medical and para-medical staff are required urgently in meeting the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the existing staff, apart from this duty, also have to render normal responsibilities such as conducting immunisation programmes, handling the onset of vector and other seasonal diseases and meeting other non-COVID emergencies," said the Union Home Secretary.

"In such a scenario, any restriction on the movement of medical professionals and paramedical staff can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services. As such, ensuring the unhindered movement of all such medical professionals is essentials for meeting public health requirements and saving human lives," it added. The letter further pointed out that private clinics and nursing homes are also reported to have not been allowed to be open. "I would urge all States and UTs to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function without any hindrances," said Bhalla. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials: 4 bombs go off in Kabul; 4 civilians hurt

Four bombs, one placed under a garbage bin and the other three by the roadside, went off in northern Kabul on Monday, wounding four civilians, including a child, Afghan officials said. The roadside bombs were spaced within 10-20 meters yard...

Kazakhstan keeps lockdown in place as state of emergency ends

Kazakhstan is keeping its provinces and major cites locked down, the authorities said on Monday, and will reopen businesses gradually after a state of emergency introduced in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic elapsed. Businesses s...

Shramik special trains allowed upto 3 stoppages in destination state

Ministry of Railways on Monday announced that Shramik special trains will now have up to three stoppages -- excluding the terminating station -- in the destination state. The Ministry has issued modified guidelines on the movement of strand...

New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased

New Zealand businesses including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms will reopen on Thursday after some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further loosened on Monday.The Pacific nation was locked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020