Ensure smooth movement of medical professionals: Centre to Chief Secretaries

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, on Monday, in a letter to Chief Secretaries, asked all states and Union territories to ensure smooth movement of all medical professionals, paramedics, sanitation personnel and ambulances. "I would like to emphasise that all State/UT Governments should ensure that their field officials allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, para-medical, sanitation personnel and ambulances and ensure opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professional and staff," said Bhalla in a letter.

"Such movement must also be facilitated inter-State, whenever required," he added. "As you are aware, the services of the medical and para-medical staff are required urgently in meeting the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the existing staff, apart from this duty, also have to render normal responsibilities such as conducting immunisation programmes, handling the onset of vector and other seasonal diseases and meeting other non-COVID emergencies," said the Union Home Secretary.

"In such a scenario, any restriction on the movement of medical professionals and paramedical staff can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services. As such, ensuring the unhindered movement of all such medical professionals is essentials for meeting public health requirements and saving human lives," it added. The letter further pointed out that private clinics and nursing homes are also reported to have not been allowed to be open. "I would urge all States and UTs to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function without any hindrances," said Bhalla. (ANI)