Delhi's COVID-19 tally now stands at 7,233 : Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 7,233. "310 new COVID19 cases reported in Delhi till midnight of May 10. The total number of positive cases is now 7233," said Jain.

Speaking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement on 'living with the virus', he said: "It is not only in Delhi but all over the country and in the world that the cases are continuing to rise. The coronavirus is not a two-three month virus, this virus would stay for quite a long time across the world." "We would have to find new ways of how to live with the coronavirus," he said.

"We had no idea about how the virus functions in the environment, how does it spread but after two months, we now have a fair knowledge of how it functions, how it affects the health of people," he added. In order to ensure that deaths due to COVID-19 are not under-reported, the Delhi government asked all COVID-19 treatment centres to report deaths caused due to the virus by 5 pm every day.

"We have issued new orders that every hospital has to report the deaths with death summary by 5 pm as many hospitals report deaths after four-five days," he said. When asked about the reduction in the number of containment zones despite the spike in cases, the Delhi health minister said that maximum testing is being done in containment zones.

"Maximum testing is being done in containment zones and if in that same containment zone more cases are emerging, then you cannot notify the zone again. The reason why there has been no increase in containment zones is that we already established close to 100 containment zones," he said. (ANI)