White House: Two U.S. citizens are being detained in Russia

The White House said on Tuesday that there are "two separate cases" of U.S. citizens being detained in Russia and the State Department is seeking consular access to both of them.

"The State Department is actively seeking consular access to both individuals, neither of whom are in Russia on behalf or in affiliation with the U.S. government," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

