White House: Two U.S. citizens are being detained in Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2024 00:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Tuesday that there are "two separate cases" of U.S. citizens being detained in Russia and the State Department is seeking consular access to both of them.
"The State Department is actively seeking consular access to both individuals, neither of whom are in Russia on behalf or in affiliation with the U.S. government," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- The State Department
- White House
- U.S.
- Russia
- Karine Jean-Pierre
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden pardons 11 people, commutes sentences of five others, says White House
Reports of mass graves in Gaza deeply disturbing, White House says
White House: China should allow TikTok to be sold
White House's Sullivan expects to travel to Saudi Arabia in next few weeks
Turkey's Erdogan postpones White House visit -Bloomberg