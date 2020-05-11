UK union leader says PM was confusing on lockdown unwind

UK union leader says PM was confusing on lockdown unwindReuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:04 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement on unwinding the coronavirus lockdown was confusing and he dumbfounded many people, leading trade union leader Len McCluskey said on Monday.
"The prime minister's response last night was both confusing and almost disbelieving," McCluskey, generate secretary of the Unite union, told BBC radio.
"Millions of people this morning will be completely dumbfounded," McCluskey said. "More questions than answers."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Unite
- BBC
ALSO READ
British PM Boris Johnson to return to work on Monday
Boris Johnson to be back to work at Downing Street from Monday
Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after recovering from COVID-19
Boris Johnson back at work, says tide being turned on Covid-19
Boris Johnson back at work, says tide being turned on Covid-19