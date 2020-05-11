Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-New Zealand's Super Rugby teams back in action from June

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:09 IST
Rugby-New Zealand's Super Rugby teams back in action from June

New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams will play each other in a 10-week domestic competition from June 13, bringing comfort to "Kiwis doing it tough" and inspiring a sports world brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) made the announcement on Monday after the government confirmed it would take its alert level down a notch from Thursday, with the rate of new coronavirus infections having slowed to a trickle. New Zealand is the first major rugby nation to announce a restart to competition since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus shredded the global sports calendar in March.

"It’s obviously fantastic news for the game right across the country," NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson told reporters in a video call on Monday. "It’s been a challenging time right around the country so if this acts in any way to provide leadership and hope and some inspiration to Kiwis that are doing it tough, it will be fantastic, obviously.

"I think a lot of people around the world are obviously watching us and being in touch around how we’re approaching it ... not only for New Zealand but right around the sporting world. "So it’s critical we do it well."

"Doing it well" will mean teams flying in and out on chartered planes on match days and playing at closed stadiums until authorities are willing to allow spectators back into venues. Players will be checked daily for symptoms and asked to be even stricter on themselves than the country's Level 2 alert regime that permits people to travel, eat at cafes and go to cinemas from Thursday.

"So we are holding them to a slightly higher standard than the general public," NZR Acting Medical Advisor Dr Deb Robinson told reporters. "Because we really, really want this competition to go well and they really want to play."

The competition has been endorsed by Super Rugby's governing body SANZAAR but will have no bearing on the wider tournament which also includes teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan. Super Rugby was suspended in March after seven rounds and may not resume in 2020 due to travel curbs and border controls.

The New Zealand competition will be broadcast live by Sky Sport, with two matches held on Saturdays at 5.05pm (0505 GMT) local time and two more on Sundays at 3.05pm (0305). In the opening weekend, the Otago Highlanders will host the Waikato Chiefs in Dunedin, with the Auckland Blues at home to the Wellington Hurricanes on Sunday.

Defending Super Rugby champions Canterbury Crusaders will have a bye in the first week. Players will have a month to get fit for the hastily arranged tournament, with Robinson not even sure if it would have a winner's trophy.

NZR added that the country's annual provincial competition, the Mitre 10 Cup, would start with a full 14-team championship from Sept. 11. However, the international schedule remains up in the air.

The All Blacks' July tests against Wales and Scotland are in doubt, along with the southern hemisphere's annual Rugby Championship, which starts in August. Robinson said NZR was still working out scheduling for resuming women's competition, including internationals.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

New legal framework to be introduced for Covid-19 Alert Level 2

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated tomorrow. The Government intends to pass the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill through all stages on Tuesday 12 May so that it can be enacte...

Nirma labourers vandalise staff bus after train cancellation

Hundreds of labourers working at the Nirma Limiteds detergent plant in Gujarats Bhavnagar district allegedly went on a rampage and vandalised a staff bus in the early hours of Monday after a Shramik Special train to Uttar Pradesh from here ...

Iran raises death toll in missile strike: 19 sailors killed

The Iranian army says a missile strike on a naval vessel taking part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15. The statement Monday drastically raised the death toll in the incident Sunday.Earlier Iranian stat...

China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rules against Chinese journalists

China warned that it will take countermeasures in response to the U.S. decision to tighten visa guidelines against Chinese journalists and urged Washington to immediately correct its mistakes.The U.S. issued last week a new rule limiting vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020