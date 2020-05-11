Singapore's health ministry confirms 486 new coronavirus cases

Singapore's health ministry confirms 486 new coronavirus casesReuters | Singapore | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:25 IST
Singapore's health ministry said on Monday it confirmed 486 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 23,822.
The health ministry said the number of cases, the lowest in a week, was partly distorted by fewer tests being processed as one of its laboratories was recalibrating apparatus after 33 false positives were identified.
