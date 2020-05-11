Left Menu
Chinese embassy donates medical supplies in Seychelles to fight COVID

This batch of medical supplies includes 20,000 masks, 10,000 gloves, 2,040 medical isolation eye patches, 710 sterilized protective suits and 700 shoe covers.

The Chinese embassy hopes that this batch of medical supplies could make its own contribution to the final victory against the pandemic in Seychelles. Image Credit: ANI

On 8th May, the Chinese embassy in Seychelles donated medical supplies to the Department of Health to support Seychelles' efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This batch of medical supplies includes 20,000 masks, 10,000 gloves, 2,040 medical isolation eye patches, 710 sterilized protective suits and 700 shoe covers.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, with the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, China has been advancing international cooperation in various forms and providing assistance to other countries in urgent need within its capacity and out of humanitarian considerations. Throughout Seychelles' fight against the pandemic, China has always been standing alongside his good friend Seychelles with firm support. This batch of medical assistance provided by the Chinese embassy reflects the solidarity of Chinese diplomats in Seychelles to the Seychellois people. In the face of COVID-19, the Seychellois government adopted decisive and strong measures which ensured to the highest possible extent the life and health of the Seychellois and have effectively contained the spread of the pandemic. The Chinese embassy highly appreciates that. Even remarkable progress has been made, it is not the time to relax, precautions must still be taken to against this invisible enemy. The Chinese embassy hopes that this batch of medical supplies could make its own contribution to the final victory against the pandemic in Seychelles.

"The virus knows no borders. Only through unity and cooperation can we overcome the difficulties together. We have full confidence in Seychelles and we sincerely hope that Seychelles could step out of the shadows of the pandemic and unfold its radiance and beauty as a tourist paradise before the rest of the world in the early future", said the Chinese ambassador to Seychelles Mrs GUO Wei.

