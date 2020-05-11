Dr Diana Atwine receives PPE from medical companies to support health workers
The Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine received Personal Protective Equipment from KPC Cotec Medical Company/Sinoafrica Medicines and Health Ltd to support frontline health workers in the COVID-19 responseDevdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:56 IST
(With Inputs from APO)
