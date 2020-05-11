Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens of local food banks spring up in Thailand as virus hits incomes

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:02 IST
Dozens of local food banks spring up in Thailand as virus hits incomes
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Villages and urban communities in Thailand have turned to help neighbors left jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown by creating dozens of local food banks comprising instant noodles, canned food, rice grains, and soap bars. Within days, "Pantry of Sharing" locations have sprung up in 44 provinces across Thailand and number more than 150 cabinets.

"We realized that many Thais are facing a crisis of no income and no money to buy food due to COVID-19," said Supakit Kulchartvijit. Supakit initiated the project in Thailand starting with five pantries four in Bangkok and one in the western province of Rayong - inspired by the Little Free Pantry in the United States.

"We don't want to take a lot because we should also share with others ... I only take what I need," said 62-year-old grandmother Gingpetch Lorthong, whose husband is without a job and has to feed five other members in her family. Although Thailand has eased some restrictions, allowing some businesses to resume, much of the Thai workforce remains out of work and short of cash.

Thailand reported six new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 3,015 cases since the outbreak began in January.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app: Govt.

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app Govt....

Pune positive: As work resumes, 380 migrants skip 2 trains

Three hundred migrant labourers with permission to board a Shramik Special train from Pune to Madhya Pradesh did not report at departure on Sunday, and 80 for a train to Uttarakhand on Monday, with local officials claiming these were positi...

'We feel like guests': Manila cruise flotilla offers crew confinement in comfort

In the past few weeks, Manila Bay in the Philippines has been transformed into the worlds biggest parking lot for cruise ships, none of which have any guests.More than 20 vessels collectively weighing about 2 million tonnes are clustered of...

Emergency field hospital opens in Germany

An emergency field hospital for COVID-19 patients has officially opened in the German capital, but so far there are no patients. The clinic opened Monday on the site of Berlins convention center has a capacity of 500 beds that can be double...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020