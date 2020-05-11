Left Menu
London commute is going to be very different, transport operator says

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

London's commute will be very different when people start to go back to work as demand on buses and the underground railway will be reduced by 85%, the city transport operator said.

"The national requirement to maintain 2m social distancing wherever possible means that TfL will only be able to carry around 13-15 percent of the normal number of passengers on the Tube and bus networks even when 100% of services are operating once again over time," Transport for London said.

"Challenge is far greater than the 2012 Olympic Games, with the need to reduce pre-COVID demand on buses and Tube by over 85 percent," it said.

