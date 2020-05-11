Left Menu
Nagpur civic body setting up 5,000-bed 'COVID-19 Centre'

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:52 IST
Nagpur civic body setting up 5,000-bed 'COVID-19 Centre'

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)is setting up a 5,000-bed capacity 'COVID-19 Centre' here as part of proactive measure to tackle the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the civic chief said on Monday. Already, 500 beds are available for use at the centre.

NMC commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the municipal corporation is setting up the mega 'COVID-19 Centre' at the Radha Saomi Satsang premises near Yerla. "We have already set up 500 beds and have made provision for 2,500 beds more and if need arises, it can be increased up to 5,000 beds.

"This arrangement has been made in case the number of patients increases suddenly," said Mundhe. There are already several other COVID-19 care centres (quarantine facilities) functional in the city.

Mundhesaid the new facility would not be needed immediately as currently the number of positive patients was less than 300 in the city. "People who are high risk, symptomatic or pre- symptomatic will be taken to COVID-19 care centres.

"Subsequently, these people will be screened and their swabs will be taken for testing. Accordingly, if anyone tests positive, he will be shifted to the isolation ward set up in the COVID-10 care centre here," the IAS officer said. "Subsequently, if an individual is asymptomatic then he will stay there, while a symptomatic patient will be shifted to a COVID-19 health centre or COVID-19 hospital," said Mundhe.

Mundhe said about 20 personnel, including medical, paramedical and other support staff, will assigned for every 100 beds. Similarly, food, water, electricity and other facilities are available along with adequate police personnel in the centre, he said.

Nagpur has reported 296 coronavirus patients till Monday afternoon..

