OPD services to resume in GMC, associated hospitals in Jammu

After remaining closed for 48 days because of coronavirus outbreak, the OPD services in Government Medical College and its associated hospitals in Jammu would resume on Tuesday, providing a major relief to patients facing difficulties for routine medical checkups. However, only 20 patients would be checked in each out-patient department between 10am and 2pm, officials said.

The indoor admission and surgical procedures would not be undertaken as of now, they added. "We are resuming OPD services in GMC and its associated hospitals including super specialty and SMGS from tomorrow," the principal of GMC, Jammu, Nasib Chand Digra, told reporters.

He said the decision was taken after a "holistic view" of the situation prevailing and the demand from the public. Only emergency services were operational in government and private hospitals since the lockdown on March 25.

"The OPDs will be operational from the respective OPD sections from 10am to 2pm. However, the Psychiatry OPD will run from the premises of Medicine OPD as Psychiatric Hospital is designated as COVID19 Hospital,” he said. Digra said the Chest Disease OPD would run as per current schedule as CD Hospital has been designated as COVID19 Hospital.

The OPD days of the respective departments will be followed as per schedule mentioned, he said adding the appointments would be given by the respective Department Staff by a dedicated SIM provided to each department. "Each patient will be accompanied by not more than one attendant in case of emergency and wear proper face masks," he said. He said the patients are advised to attend the OPD by prior appointment only, failing which they may not be liable to be examined by the doctors in OPD.

