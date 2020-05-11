Qatar Airways CEO says air travel demand might not recover until 2024

Qatar Airways CEO says air travel demand might not recover until 2024Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:45 IST
Qatar Airways expects passengers to fill up to 60% of seats on some flights over the next two months as it gradually rebuilds its network, though a full recovery could be up to four years away, its chief executive said on Monday.
"I think I would be very surprised if things will happen before 2023/2024," Akbar al-Baker told Reuters.
The state-owned carrier has said that it would start resuming flights this month to some destinations it was forced to suspend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
