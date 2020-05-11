Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar Airways CEO says air travel demand might not recover until 2024

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:45 IST
Qatar Airways CEO says air travel demand might not recover until 2024

Qatar Airways expects passengers to fill up to 60% of seats on some flights over the next two months as it gradually rebuilds its network, though a full recovery could be up to four years away, its chief executive said on Monday.

"I think I would be very surprised if things will happen before 2023/2024," Akbar al-Baker told Reuters.

The state-owned carrier has said that it would start resuming flights this month to some destinations it was forced to suspend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi man kills pregnant wife after quarrel, surrenders

Enraged that his five-month pregnant wife was talking to another man on the street, an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly strangled her to death at their home in south Delhi and then surrendered, police said on Monday. Vijay Kumar, 33, went to ...

CUOs Helpline ‘Bharosa’ great step for mental health of students: HRD Minister

To relieve the distress of student community during the troubled time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched Central University of Odisha Helpline Bharosa and its Helpline Number 08046801010 thro...

hold- Turkey cancels basketball, volleyball seasons due to outbreak

Turkey canceled its basketball and volleyball leagues for the 2019-2020 season on Monday, with no relegated teams and the current standings valid for European competition, following a stoppage in play due to the coronavirus pandemic. Becaus...

Thirsty Czechs toast return to beer gardens as lockdown eases

Thirsty Czechs were allowed to return to beer gardens on Monday in one of the governments most eagerly anticipated measures to relax coronavirus restrictions. Authorities also permitted some schools, hairdressers, malls, cinemas and other b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020