CUOs Helpline ‘Bharosa’ great step for mental health of students: HRD Minister

To relieve the distress of student community during the troubled time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched Central University of Odisha Helpline "Bharosa" and its Helpline Number 08046801010 through a virtual platform today in New Delhi. The helpline aims at providing Cognitive Emotional Rehabilitation Services to all University Students of Odisha. Odisha State Minister, Dept of Higher Education, Government of Odisha, Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo was also present during the occasion. The programme was coordinated by Vice-Chancellor, Prof I Ramabrahmam, Central University of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the nation is going through a difficult phase due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated the Government of India's efforts to contain the epidemic under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. He outlined the efforts of the Ministry of HRD in safeguarding the future of students. He emphasized the steps taken with regard to the new academic calendar and virtual mode of education.

He asserted that the mental health concern of the students is of great importance and the Helpline launched by the Central University of Odisha is a great step towards that. He formally launched the Helpline and announced its number for the benefit of the students and their parents, amongst others. The Union Minister extended his best wishes to the dignitaries present at the Helpline launch function including the Vice-Chancellors, Heads of Institutions, Registrars and Faculty of various institutions in Odisha. He also urged the Central and State Universities and other Institutions of Higher Education across the country to emulate the Bharosa initiative.

The Vice-Chancellor of CUO Prof I Ramabrahmam highlighted the major features and services of the CUOs Helpline 'Bharosa' that seeks to address the problems of distressed students in the wake of COVID-19. He reiterated the fact that the CUO Helpline 'Bharosa' addresses the concerns of any student of any University in Odisha and added that over 400 calls have been received in the Pilot Phase of the CUO Helpline. Shri Madhusudan Mishra, Collector and District Magistrate, Koraput was instrumental in Piloting the 'Bharosa' initiative of CUO before its formal launch today.

Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo, Minister, Dept of Higher Education, Government of Odisha lauded the efforts of the Central University of Odisha and expressed hope that it will help the students in distress during COVID-19.

