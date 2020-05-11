Left Menu
Development News Edition

CUOs Helpline ‘Bharosa’ great step for mental health of students: HRD Minister

The Union Minister extended his best wishes to the dignitaries present at the Helpline launch function including the Vice-Chancellors, Heads of Institutions, Registrars and Faculty of various institutions in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:29 IST
CUOs Helpline ‘Bharosa’ great step for mental health of students: HRD Minister
The Vice-Chancellor of CUO Prof I Ramabrahmam highlighted the major features and services of the CUOs Helpline ‘Bharosa’ that seeks to address the problems of distressed students in the wake of COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

To relieve the distress of student community during the troubled time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched Central University of Odisha Helpline "Bharosa" and its Helpline Number 08046801010 through a virtual platform today in New Delhi. The helpline aims at providing Cognitive Emotional Rehabilitation Services to all University Students of Odisha. Odisha State Minister, Dept of Higher Education, Government of Odisha, Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo was also present during the occasion. The programme was coordinated by Vice-Chancellor, Prof I Ramabrahmam, Central University of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the nation is going through a difficult phase due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated the Government of India's efforts to contain the epidemic under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. He outlined the efforts of the Ministry of HRD in safeguarding the future of students. He emphasized the steps taken with regard to the new academic calendar and virtual mode of education.

He asserted that the mental health concern of the students is of great importance and the Helpline launched by the Central University of Odisha is a great step towards that. He formally launched the Helpline and announced its number for the benefit of the students and their parents, amongst others. The Union Minister extended his best wishes to the dignitaries present at the Helpline launch function including the Vice-Chancellors, Heads of Institutions, Registrars and Faculty of various institutions in Odisha. He also urged the Central and State Universities and other Institutions of Higher Education across the country to emulate the Bharosa initiative.

The Vice-Chancellor of CUO Prof I Ramabrahmam highlighted the major features and services of the CUOs Helpline 'Bharosa' that seeks to address the problems of distressed students in the wake of COVID-19. He reiterated the fact that the CUO Helpline 'Bharosa' addresses the concerns of any student of any University in Odisha and added that over 400 calls have been received in the Pilot Phase of the CUO Helpline. Shri Madhusudan Mishra, Collector and District Magistrate, Koraput was instrumental in Piloting the 'Bharosa' initiative of CUO before its formal launch today.

Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo, Minister, Dept of Higher Education, Government of Odisha lauded the efforts of the Central University of Odisha and expressed hope that it will help the students in distress during COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Maltese ambassador resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler

Maltas ambassador to Finland has resigned after writing a Facebook post comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler and saying her aim was to control Europe. The Maltese Foreign Ministry said Monday that Michael Zammit Tabona...

Telangana CM opposes resumption of train services now

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to resume the passenger train services at this juncture, saying allowing them would lead to movement of pepole and pose problems in testing them f...

Nagaland Muslim body asks stranded community members to stay put where they are

An organization of Muslims of Nagaland on Monday advised community members stranded outside the state because of the ongoing lockdown to stay put where they are for at least two months. In a statement here, the Muslim Council Dimapur MCD sa...

Special train carrying 1,383 labourers reach Bhopal from Guj

For Yograj Yadav, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who travelled in a special train from Morbi in Gujarat on Monday, the sense of security matters the most at this moment amidst the COVID-19 crises, but he also knows well that his life would ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020