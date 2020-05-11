UK's coronavirus death toll rises 210 to 32,065

UK's coronavirus death toll rises 210 to 32,065Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:38 IST
Britain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 210 to 32,065, according to figures announced on Monday by the Department of Health.
The figures, collated by government agency Public Health England and equivalents in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, comprise deaths in all settings following positive coronavirus tests and cover the period up to 1600 GMT on Sunday.
