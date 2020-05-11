Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary to summon Nordic diplomats over rule-by-decree row

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:44 IST
Hungary to summon Nordic diplomats over rule-by-decree row
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary will summon the ambassadors of five Nordic countries on Monday over their countries' criticism of a controversial law that empowers Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to carry out measures by the decree against the novel coronavirus. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook on Sunday that he would summon the diplomats as Hungary "wanted no pitiful hypocritical tutelage" and reiterated Budapest would go its own way.

The law, which authorizes Orban to bypass Parliament indefinitely in measures to contain the virus and mitigate its after-effects, has provoked an international wave of criticism, including from rights groups and the EU Commission. "When countries use the COVID-19 situation for actions that undermine fundamental rights, we insist on drawing attention to that," Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod said in a written comment to Reuters.

"Of course, the problem is not only related to COVID-19, but the situation has worsened because the Hungarians have taken a number of measures which among other things risks undermining press freedom," Kofod said. He added that there must be consequences - including financial ones - if fundamental values are not respected.

The Council of Europe, the EU's main human rights body, was among the first to warn Hungary about its democratic backslide and its issues over freedom of expression in a March 24 letter by Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric. "An indefinite and uncontrolled state of emergency cannot guarantee that the basic principles of democracy will be observed and that the emergency measures restricting fundamental human rights are strictly proportionate to the threat which they are supposed to counter," Buric wrote then.

The foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden wrote to Buric on May 6 that they "share the concerns expressed in that letter. Even in an emergency situation the rule of law must prevail." Orban has been at odds with European Union institutions since taking power in 2010, going head to head over economic policies, alleged corruption, immigration, and his ever-expanding influence over all walks of life.

The combative premier has used that pretext to paint the EU as an adversary in massive campaigns, an electoral strategy that has paid handsome dividends at the polls, helping to cement his rule, but has left him ostracised among his European peers. The European People's Party suspended the membership of Orban's Fidesz from the mainstream conservative group over such conflicts, but the premier continues to use the issue for political gain.

Orban on March 26 told Buric that the law did not give him unlimited powers and could be withdrawn by Parliament - where his Fidesz holds a two-thirds majority - at any time. "If you cannot help us in the current crisis, please at the very least refrain from blocking our defense effort," Orban wrote to the secretary-general. The vast government-controlled or loyal press repeated that phrase for weeks.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Maltese ambassador resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler

Maltas ambassador to Finland has resigned after writing a Facebook post comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler and saying her aim was to control Europe. The Maltese Foreign Ministry said Monday that Michael Zammit Tabona...

Telangana CM opposes resumption of train services now

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to resume the passenger train services at this juncture, saying allowing them would lead to movement of pepole and pose problems in testing them f...

Nagaland Muslim body asks stranded community members to stay put where they are

An organization of Muslims of Nagaland on Monday advised community members stranded outside the state because of the ongoing lockdown to stay put where they are for at least two months. In a statement here, the Muslim Council Dimapur MCD sa...

Special train carrying 1,383 labourers reach Bhopal from Guj

For Yograj Yadav, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who travelled in a special train from Morbi in Gujarat on Monday, the sense of security matters the most at this moment amidst the COVID-19 crises, but he also knows well that his life would ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020