Left Menu
Development News Edition

All mosques in Iran to reopen on Tuesday

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:57 IST
All mosques in Iran to reopen on Tuesday

All mosques in Iran will reopen on Tuesday, a further step in the government's plans to ease restrictions that aimed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the official IRIB news agency reported.

The decision to reopen the mosques was made in consultation with the ministry of health, IRIB quoted Mohammad Qomi, the director of the Islamic Development Organization, as saying. The move comes even though some parts of the country have seen a rise in infections.

Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday that a county in southwestern Iran had been placed under lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. It also quoted the governor of Khuzestan province, where the county is located, as saying there had been a sharp rise in new cases across the province. Last Friday, prayer gatherings resumed in up to 180 Iranian cities and towns seen as being at low risk of coronavirus contagion after a two-month suspension, state media reported.

The resumption of Friday prayers — still banned in the capital Tehran and some other major cities — followed the reopening last Monday of 132 mosques in areas consistently free of the virus. Schools will reopen next week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, according to the official presidency website.

Iran has already lifted a ban on inter-city trips and malls, with large shopping centres resuming activities. The total number of Iran's coronavirus deaths rose by 45 in the past 24 hours to 6,685, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV. The total number of diagnosed cases in the country has reached 109,286.

Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hit hardest by the novel coronavirus, has begun easing restrictions on normal life in order to keep afloat its economy, already battered by U.S. sanctions. Health officials have repeatedly warned, however, that easing restrictions could lead to a renewed spike in the number of infections. Rouhani also announced the replacement of the minister of industry, mines and trade on Monday, according to the official presidency website, a decision that appeared to be an attempt to boost the economy.

Hossein Modares Khiabani will replace Reza Rahmani as the caretaker head of the ministry, the announcement said without noting why Rahmani was dismissed. Rouhani called on Khiabani to stabilize car prices, eliminate obstacles for domestic production and expand non-oil exports.

In a letter addressed to Rouhani, Rahmani wrote that the reason for his removal was that the parliament had not agreed to the formation of a ministry of commerce, according to Fars News, which published a copy of the letter. Rouhani's chief of staff had warned Rahmani that if he did not lobby parliamentarians for the formation of the ministry he would be dismissed, Rahmani wrote.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

Professional soccer leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the novel coronavirus stoppage, but some are more advanced than others. Here is a roundup of the state of playGERMANY The Bundesliga season will resta...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

More than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaking MSRTC said on M...

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

Mirzapur Season 2 is surely a highly anticipated Indian crime thriller web TV series. Thanks to Mirzapur Season 1 for creating such a huge success in the box office. Fans are passionately waiting to know the release date of the second seaso...

Evaluation for Odisha class 10 board exams to resume from May 20

Evaluation of answer sheets of Matriculation Class 10 Examinations in Odisha will resume from May 20, the states Board of Secondary Education BSE said on Monday. The Matriculation Examinations for Odia medium schools were held in February-M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020