Left Menu
Development News Edition

States with good primary healthcare system managed COVID-19 well: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:26 IST
States with good primary healthcare system managed COVID-19 well: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

States with good primary healthcare system have fared better in containing the spread of COVID-19, biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar- Shaw said on Tuesday. The Executive Chairperson of bio-pharmaceuticals company, Biocon Ltd, also hit out at people not wearing face-masks in public places and said they don't understand the gravity of the disease.

She called for a behavioural change in people with enhanced focus on discipline and cleanliness. Citing Karnataka and Kerala, Mazumdar-Shaw said they have managed the COVID-19 well as they have got a very good primary health care ecosystem.

Kerala is a shining example of this. She also said that Thailand is able to contain any epidemic as it has an excellent primary healthcare structure.

People in countries like Japan, Vietnam and Thailand wear face-masks all the time in public places even before the COVID-19 pandemic. And then, they are naturally very clean people, disciplined.

India will have to become a cleaner country , she told PTI. What better time than now to focus much more on initiatives like Swachh Bharat and practices such as wearing masks and cleaning hands, she said.

According to her, the coronavirus is breaking out in very dense and poor clusters in India. So, poverty and density of population seem to be a combination, which really allows the virus to spread.

One has to do mass testing in those areas, and isolate and quarantine anyone testing positive. India has no option but to open up the economy with safeguards like temperature checks, mask wearing, physical distancing.

When restrictions are removed, the number of COVID-19 cases is bound to increase and it s not a cause for worry. Mortality rate is what we really need to focus on.

Mazumdar-Shaw said this is the time to decentralise responsibilities and empower district administrations to manage the disease by tracing, tracking, isolating and treating infected people. While one cannot lift the lockdown in places where there is a huge surge in cases, she said all cities should not be declared as red-zones.

For example, wards (there are 200 of them in Bengaluru) which are hot-spots should be sealed off while the rest of the areas should be opened up. She is finding that uneducated in villages are following the rules like wearing of masks in public places more than the educated in urban areas.

If you go to cities, our people are useless, they are supposed to be educated and they don't even wear a mask. For a country like India, you need strict discipline , Mazumdar-Shaw said, adding, penalty should be mandatorily imposed for spitting in public and not wearing masks.

Somehow, we don't care, we are not disciplined, and everyone thinks I am fine, I am safe, nothing will happen to me, they don't even understand what this viral infection is about. Nobody can say that they are safe from the virus, she said.

It is a behavioural change that we need. And to bring about this kind of behavioural change is tough but at least there is a fear factor that will bring this behavioural change, Mazumdar-Shaw added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CM seeks suggestions of people, experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations post May 17 on Tuesday and said his government will send a proposal on the same to the Centre on Thursday. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejr...

DIY group Kingfisher sees sales turn positive as lockdowns ease

Home improvement group Kingfisher said underlying sales turned positive in the first week of May as more of its stores re-opened from coronavirus lockdowns, giving it more confidence for the future.Kingfisher, which owns BQ in Britain and C...

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

The Netflix series Alexa Katie Season 4 is a highly demanding series. Season 3 was aired on December 30, 2019. The last three seasons garnered huge success globally, which paved way for another season.Netflix has not revealed which actors ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1230pm NATION DEL22 PM ADDRESS PM to address nation on Tuesday night New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, the Prime Ministers Office said. DEL4 HEALTH-VIR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020