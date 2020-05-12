Spain orders two-week quarantine for all overseas travellers from May 15

The Spanish government ordered a two-week quarantine for all overseas travelers coming to the country from May 15 in a bid to curb the spreading of the novel coronavirus in the country. The incoming travelers will have to remain locked in and will only be allowed to exit for grocery shopping, go to health centers, and in case of "situation of need", an official order published on Tuesday said.

The quarantine has been enforced for all travelers incoming to Spain between May 15 and May 24, when the state of emergency is due to end.