China says it is not yet the time to relax coronavirus measures

China's health authority said on Tuesday that the reappearance of local clusters of coronavirus cases in recent days suggests that counter-epidemic measures cannot be relaxed yet.

While prevention and control efforts have normalized, that does not mean measures can be eased, Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission, said at a media briefing.

Wuhan on Monday reported its first cluster of coronavirus infections since a lockdown on the city, the original epicenter of the outbreak in China, was lifted a month ago.