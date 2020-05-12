China says it is not yet the time to relax coronavirus measures

China says it is not yet the time to relax coronavirus measuresReuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:09 IST
China's health authority said on Tuesday that the reappearance of local clusters of coronavirus cases in recent days suggests that counter-epidemic measures cannot be relaxed yet.
While prevention and control efforts have normalized, that does not mean measures can be eased, Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission, said at a media briefing.
Wuhan on Monday reported its first cluster of coronavirus infections since a lockdown on the city, the original epicenter of the outbreak in China, was lifted a month ago.
