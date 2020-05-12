Left Menu
Took my COVID-19 positive report as new posting order, says recovered CRPF jawan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:17 IST
I took the news of contracting coronavirus as my "new posting order", like being sent to a Naxal or terrorist-affected area in the past, says 35-year-old CRPF jawan Satyabir Singh, who defeated the virus after over two weeks in a hospital and is back home now. “The way to defeat COVID-19 is that you do not take the report of your being positive for the disease to your heart and mind,” Singh said on Monday. The head constable is a radio operator in the 31st battalion of the force that is based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III area of the national capital. The unit was in the news recently after at least 134 troops living on its premises were found COVID-19 positive, while a 55-year-old sub inspector succumbed to the disease, making it the first case of death from the pandemic among the various paramilitary forces. The jawan was discharged from Noida's Sharda Hospital on May 9. He is back home in self-quarantine for some more time. He was admitted to the hospital on April 23. However, his phone keeps ringing as he has now become the 'agony aunt' for the rest of his hospitalised troops and even those who are well. He says his friends now ask him myriad questions and doubts and seek his help to better prepare against the disease. "As soon as someone hears that he or she has coronavirus, they feel sad and deeply disappointed. But I can tell you from my experience that the disease is not to be feared about," Singh told PTI over phone. “Coronavirus beemari ko harane ka tareeka hai ki isko dil aur dimaag par nahi lagana hai,” he says in Hindi. "One should not take the coronavirus positive report to one’s heart or mind. That is where you get defeated and the fear of the infection takes over you," Singh, who joined the country's largest paramilitary force in 2007, said. “I already had typhoid when I was detected with the virus,” he said. "As soon as I got my COVID-19 report, I took it as my new posting. The hospital was my new battleground from where I had to come back victorious and I did," an exuberant Singh said. He has served tenures in the anti-Naxal operations grid of Chhattisgarh and in the counterterrorism theatre of Kashmir as part of various CRPF units in his about 12 years of service. "I am the radio operator of the unit and as I am the most vital link between the unit on patrol and its base behind, I am trained to keep myself and my buddies safe. "I have come back successfully and now I will ensure that all my battalion colleagues are back home sooner than later," Singh said. He added that a healthy and nutritious diet is essential during coronavirus treatment as it boosts immunity and supplements energy. "The doctors only give you the regular medicines. They took very good care of us. But a good diet is very essential," he said. The head constable, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, said he found that the people who have a "spirited frame of mind and are enthusiastic to get well soon" were discharged soon from the hospital

Singh says his samples were taken five times during the treatment period and the last three came negative after which he was discharged. The jawan also praises his force commanders, especially his neighbours who took care of his son and wife when he was admitted in the hospital.

