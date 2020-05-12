Left Menu
COVID-19: 5000-bed quarantine centre set up at Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre in Nagpur

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), with the help of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) Trust, has set up one of the country's biggest quarantine centres for corona suspects at Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in Fetri village.

5,000-bedded quarantine facility setup at Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex, Nagpur. Image Credit: ANI

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), with the help of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) Trust, has set up one of the country's biggest quarantine centres for corona suspects at Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in Fetri village. The 5000-bed COVID-19 Care Centre, which is located 15 km from the city, is going to be used for quarantine facility and screening of suspected COVID-19 patients. It was completed in a span of eight days.

Manish Soni, PRO of NMC said that this is the biggest quarantine centre in Maharashtra and one of the biggest in India. "The Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centres are spacious and well equipped with hygienic kitchens and clean washrooms. Radhaswami Satsang Beas has provided mattresses, potable water and food for the patients. The NMC will provide doctors, health workers, beddings, and utensils," said the PRO, NMC.

Nagpur city, so far, has 35 quarantine centres with a capacity to house 10,000 patients. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with over 23,000 positive coronavirus cases. In Nagpur city, 259 positive cases are registered till Tuesday.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organisation with centres across the country, has provided its facilities in the fight against the pandemic. "It has not only provided its infrastructure for quarantine of suspected COVID-19 patients, but a large number of migrant workers have taken shelter at Radha Soami Satsang Beas centres," Soni added.

The beds are provided to them by keeping social distancing and other guidelines implemented by the government. Soni said: "A large number of volunteers associated with Radha Soami Satsang Beas are also engaged in preparing hygienic food for distribution to the poor and other needy people during the crisis." (ANI)

