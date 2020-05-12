Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Madness" to hold Uganda vote if virus persists - Museveni

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:29 IST
"Madness" to hold Uganda vote if virus persists - Museveni

Uganda's long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has said it would be wrong to hold a presidential election due early next year if the coronavirus persists, signalling for the first time a possible postponement.

"To have elections when the virus is still there... It will be madness," the 75-year-old Museveni, whom opponents cast as an authoritarian clinging to power, said in an interview with the local NBS Television aired late on Monday.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Srikalahasteeswara temple authorities making arrangements for devotees amid lockdown

After the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown measures, arrangements are being made for devotees to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at Srikalahasteeswara temple in Srikalahasti town of Chittoor district. Temple Executive Officer in a press s...

India's packed trains ready to roll again despite rising coronavirus cases

Tens of thousands of people have booked out seats on Indian trains that are due to restart on Tuesday after a near seven-week lockdown, raising concerns of spreading the coronavirus in the absence of social distancing.Prime Minister Narendr...

TDP chief objects to usage of Mada forest for housing

The Telugu Desam Party TDP chief Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday raised an objection over the state government decision to clear the Mada forest in East Godavari district to provide housing for the needy. The former chief mini...

33 more Covid-19 cases in Andhra, state count reaches 2,051

Thirty-three more Covid-19 cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,051 on Tuesday, informed the state Health Department.Meanwhile, with 3,604 more Covid-19 cases reported in the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020