"Madness" to hold Uganda vote if virus persists - Museveni

"Madness" to hold Uganda vote if virus persists - MuseveniReuters | Kampala | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:29 IST
Uganda's long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has said it would be wrong to hold a presidential election due early next year if the coronavirus persists, signalling for the first time a possible postponement.
"To have elections when the virus is still there... It will be madness," the 75-year-old Museveni, whom opponents cast as an authoritarian clinging to power, said in an interview with the local NBS Television aired late on Monday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yoweri Museveni
- Uganda