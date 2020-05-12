Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:54 IST
13 fresh COVID deaths in Delhi; cases rise to 7,639

Delhi recorded 13 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus fatalities in the national capital, according to city government authorities. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday mounted to 7,639, with 406 new cases.

In the first week of May, the city had also recorded its largest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases. In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Delhi health department, however, carried a footnote that certain figures mentioned in it, including death toll, were subject to change on receipt of additional information.

On Monday, the total number of cases stood at 7,233 with 73 deaths.With 13 more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 86. Of the total number of deceased patients, 45 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 52 per cent of the fatalities here.

Twenty-six of them were aged between 50 and 59 years and 15 were less than 50 years, the bulletin said. As many as 2,512 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,041 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 1,06,109 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 1073, it said.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 7,639 cases recorded so far, at least 1,623 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 111 of them are in ICU and 20 on ventilators.  Guidelines have been issued for the discharge of patients belonging to mild, moderate and severe categories, in all COVID health facilities (COVID Care Centre, Dedicated COVID Health Centers and Dedicated COVID hospitals), as per the revised discharge  policy issued by the government of India, the bulletin said. A workflow protocol has been issued for the management of home isolation of mild, pre-symptomatic persons as per guidelines issued by the Centre, it added.

The number of containment zones in Delhi currently stands at 82..

