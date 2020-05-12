Summer holiday abroad is unlikely, Britain's health minister says

Summer holiday abroad is unlikely, Britain's health minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:01 IST
British people are unlikely to be able to go on international holidays this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.
Asked on ITV's This Morning show if people should accept that the normal summer holiday season for traveling abroad is canceled, he replied: "I think that's likely to be the case," he said.
